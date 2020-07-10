James Joseph Nowak

James Joseph Nowak, 83, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home July 3, 2020. He was born November 21, 1936 in Alpena to Louis and Agnes (Filarski) Nowak. He is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Brege of Arizona and Sara (Bob) Van Acker of Troy; siblings, Jack (Gail Warren) Nowak of Rogers City, Gary (Joan) Nowak of Rogers City, Charles Nowak of Florida and Mary (John) McLean of Rogers City. Visitation was at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Wednesday, July 8, through time of his private Mass with thre Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Military honors and interment followed at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan or St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Jim Nowak.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.