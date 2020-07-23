Marjorie “Marge” D. Hinson

Marjorie "Marge" D. Hinson, 81, of Onaway, died at home Friday, July 10, 2020. The daughter of Simon and Sadie (Hart) Church, Marjorie was born in Tower August 1, 1938 and was raised in the Onaway area. She married Elbert "Tex" Hinson November 24, 1956 and they made their home in Saugatuck for the next 28 years. With her heart always in Onaway, Marjorie returned to her hometown after she and Tex both retired. Marge was not only a homemaker, wife, and mother, but also worked 25 years at Donnely Mirror. Known for baking the best pumpkin roll, Marge was an excellent cook and baker. When she wasn't working and taking care of her family she and Tex enjoyed traveling out West to hunt in Wyoming and Iowa. An avid outdoorsman, Marge enjoyed hunting, but her passion was fishing and she was good at it. She was such an expert with a fishing pole; some say she could catch a fish in a mud puddle! Besides her love of the outdoors, Marge enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, rarely missed bingo, and loved going to the casino. With her schedule determined by when and where there was a bingo game, Marge and Tex usually made an evening of it going for dinner and then headed to the bingo hall or casino.

Surviving Marge is her son, Terry (Marie) Hinson, of Onaway; grandson, Zachary (Elda) Hinson and granddaughter, Alycia Serbin (Brent Bosma), both of Holland; as well as Marie’s children, Justin (Sylvia) Prime, Jessica Prime and Robert Eaton; great-grandchildren, Garret, Rayden, Kadence, Kinzie and Kelsey; as well as her only living sibling, Jenny McGregor of Onaway; and many nieces and nephews. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Tex, earlier this year; by her brothers, Bill, George, Orvel and Jim Church; and her sisters, Madeline Morgan and Margaret McGregor.

Marge’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at a Celebration of Life gathering. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Marjorie Hinson to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.