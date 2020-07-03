The Rock Show Band featuring Tommy K to play at Lakeside Park

A late addition to the announced schedule for the Rogers City Summer Concert Series brings a popular band back to the Lakeside Park bandshell tonight. The Rock Show Band, featuring Posen’t Tommy K, will be onstage Friday, July 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. The band was set to return to entertain at the big tent at the Nautical City Festival before that event was canceled.

Those attending the free event are encouraged to social distance between family units and wear masks to protect yourself and others.