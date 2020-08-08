Ernest Lee Koronka

Ernest Lee Koronka, 85, of Onaway, died August 3, 2020 at home.

He was married for 51 wonderful years and is survived by his wife, Ruth LaFave Koronka; sons, Mark (Phyllis) Koronka of Paw Paw and Bill Wilson of Cheboygan; daughters, Lynne (Mike) Preseau of Onaway, Jackie Chagnon of Troy, Laurie Hasse of Warren, Annette Farmer of Brazil and Trase (Paul) Moss of Mulberry, Florida; brothers, Virgil, Larry and Kenny; sisters, Diane and Kay; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Louie Koronka and Florence Hull Koronka; his first wife, Kay Stahl; a brother, Bob Koronka; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie McKenzie.