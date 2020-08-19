Howard Henry Luebke, 96, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at his daughter Nan’s home August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 9, 1924 in Hillman to Henry and Effie (Patow) Luebke.

He is survived by five children, Howard Dennis Luebke of Toledo, Ohio, Nancy Jean (Jim) Wilson of Crystal River, Florida, Nannette Sue (Mark) Fleming of Rogers City, Randall Lee (Lisa) Luebke of East Jordan and Janine Ann Luebke of Onaway; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four and one on the way great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Elaina Luebke of Missouri.

Friends may visit St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City Monday, August 24 from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

ge'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->