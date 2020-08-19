Barbara Mary Wolter

Barbara Mary Wolter, 89, of Alpena passed away August 13, 2020 at Medilodge in Alpena. She was born December 6, 1930 in Moltke Township to Harold and Pearl (Heath) Henke. Barbara is survived by two children, Dennis (Carol) Wolter of Riverbank, California and Karen (Ron) Bredow of Hubbard Lake; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Gertrude.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, August 19, through time of her funeral at 1 p.m.

Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together in Alpena in memory of Barbara Wolter.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.