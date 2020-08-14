John Gerald Kamyszek of Romeo passed away at Henry Ford Hospital in Clinton Township on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 76 years.

John was born on November 10, 1943 in Alpena, Michigan. He was a son of Jacob and Bridget (nee Strzelecki) Kamyszek. He was a 1962 graduate of Posen High School and joined the military after graduation. John was a United States Army veteran and proudly served three years in the military. During his stay at Selfridge Airforce Base in Mt. Clemens, he met Judy Chaltron. They were united in marriage on July 29, 1967 in New Haven. John went to work for Chrysler until his time of retirement in 2000. He and Judy enjoyed camping and visiting family. John was an avid card player who played euchre with friends every week. He also enjoyed garage sales, coin collecting and doing crossword puzzles in addition to being a fan of old Westerns and watching Tigers’ baseball. John loved his family and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Michael Kamyszek; granddaughter, Madeline Kamyszek; sister, Margaret Nowak; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John is preceded i

n death by his siblings, Alfred, Elmer, Viola, Betty, James and Mertz and his parents, Jacob and Bridget Kamyszek.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, Modetz Chapel, 73919 South Fulton, Armada.

A private service will take place on Saturday for the immediate family. The family would like you to join them at the cemetery for committal services and military honors at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Meade Cemetery in Macomb Township.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to The American Red Cross or Wounded Warriors.