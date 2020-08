Ella Mae Brady

Ella Mae Brady, 78, of Onaway passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Suriving are her husband, Arnie Brady of Onaway; a daughter, Theresa Brady of Houghton Lake; a granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond Bud (Nona) Skinner of Battle Creek and Robert Skinner of Florida; and two sisters, Mary Trevillion of Davison and Evelyn (Larry) Jennings of Hale.

Ella will be honored privately by her family. No services are planned. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.