Melvin O. “Joe” Gabara, 90, of Rogers City, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his son’s home in Presque Isle.

Joe was born August 24, 1929 in Detroit to Abraham and Margaret (Williams) Gabara with the family later moving to Alpena. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

On November 25, 1949 he married Lucille Kortman in Rogers City. She preceded him in death in 1993. He later married Kathleen A. Gabara who preceded him in death in 2013.

A longtime businessman in Rogers City, he owned and operated Gabara Motor Sales and was active in the Rogers City Lions Club for many years. Joe was very outgoing, lively and a friend to many.

Surviving are his daughter, Fay (Jerry) Ranville, of Charlevoix; his son, Daniel Gabara of Presque Isle; his sister, Mayford (Robert) Meixell of Alpena; his daughter-in-law, Christine Gabara Clark of Rogers City; eight grandchildren, Kristen, Edward Joseph, Steven, Scott, Sam, Andrew, Jamin and Kathryn; and 13 great-grandchildren; Christopher, Sam, Luke, Elizabeth, Ethan, Braden, Kalista, Mary, Lily, Tyler, Taylor, Judah and Johanna.