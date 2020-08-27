Thomas T. Kuznicki, 82, of Hawks passed away peacefully at his home in his sleep August 20, 2020.

He was born August 3, 1938 in Rogers City to Thomas and Mary (Kendziorski) Kuznicki.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Philip III) Nowicki of Presque Isle; five grandchildren; seven brothers, Eugene (Gertrude), Ronald (Gladys), John, Larry (Michele), Dennis (Catherine), Art (Judy) and Mark (Wendy); four sisters, Marianne (Roy Macinnis) Dillon, Suzanne Bilger, Judy (Ken) England and Carol (Edward) Ciarkowski.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 25 through time of his funeral with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->