Thomas T. Kuznicki
Thomas T. Kuznicki, 82, of Hawks passed away peacefully at his home in his sleep August 20, 2020.
He was born August 3, 1938 in Rogers City to Thomas and Mary (Kendziorski) Kuznicki.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Philip III) Nowicki of Presque Isle; five grandchildren; seven brothers, Eugene (Gertrude), Ronald (Gladys), John, Larry (Michele), Dennis (Catherine), Art (Judy) and Mark (Wendy); four sisters, Marianne (Roy Macinnis) Dillon, Suzanne Bilger, Judy (Ken) England and Carol (Edward) Ciarkowski.
Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 25 through time of his funeral with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.
Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 offered a military tribute immediately following.
Interment took place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Thomas Kuznicki.
