Carlton Fuzz Fusee

Carlton Fuzz Fusee of Onaway, 88, passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan, Petoskey. Surviving are two daughters, Gena Carson of Massachusetts and Amy (Jimmy) Williams of Virginia; two sons, Jeff (Sandy) Mankowski of Gaylord and Jimmy Fusee of Florida; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and a sister, Gail of Idaho.

A memorial service to honor Carlton Fuzz Fusee will be held at noon Friday, August 28, at the Dickinson Residence, 4223 Pennsylvania Ave., Onaway, MI 49765.

Carlton’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Onaway.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.