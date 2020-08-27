Martin Dale Sidell, 83, of Onaway, died at the Villa at the Bay in Petoskey Sunday August 23, 2020. Born in Imlay City March 4, 1937, Martin was the son of Edward R. and Hazel I. (Stover) Sidell.

Martin came to the Onaway area as a young man and worked with his father and brother, Earl, in the woods. Hardworking, skilled as a lumberman, and quite at home in the woods, it was a job that suited Martin well. When he wasn’t working in the woods, he could be found fishing from a riverbank or hunting for whatever game was in season. He enjoyed traveling “out West” on hunting trips as well as taking his father and mother sightseeing and in search of the old Sidell homestead in South Dakota where his father was born. Martin had a passion for old cars, motorcycles and guns. He was a humble man who was content with the simple pleasures in life. He was friendly, likeable, and loved to share stories about hunting, fishing and working in the woods.

