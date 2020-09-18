New way to view local high school sports goes online

Something new is now at a very old newspaper. The Presque Isle County Advance and Onaway Outlook, now in year 142, is adding a digital sports section —TODAY. The number of sports featured will be determined by how many sponsorships we will be fortunate to secure. We want to have a page for each high school varsity sport, but that is dependent on advertiser support. This will certainly draw readers to www.piadvance.com and our Facebook page as the pages will be linked to both places. PIAdvance.com remains a popular website and our Facebook page has more than 5,200 followers at last count.

For now, we have one great sponsor for one sport. Huron National Bank, under the leadership of Erik Nadolsky, has agreed to help us launch this idea by sponsoring the Rogers City High School football page. Click the link below to see this brand new edition.

https://indd.adobe.com/view/2324a2ef-8887-4ceb-9b56-5591578924bc

The digital edition will feature two large pages of information on Huron football. What is great about the digital version, is that the color photos will appear with high quality resolution. As hard as we try, the print job doesn’t come out as well as it looks on my computer screen. With the digital version, it will be perfect. The additional full pages offer a great creative outlet for myself and Peter Jakey. We truly love covering high school sports. At games we take so many photos and can only print a few in the print edition. This will offer readers a chance to see more photos of those sports who have sponsorship in the digital version.

In addition, the page can be updated more often than the weekly newspaper, but at a minimum, it will be updated usually each Wednesday.

For information on how to sponsor a sport from Rogers City, Posen or Onaway, please call myself or Cella Bade at the Advance office (Monday-Thursday, 8:30-5, closed Fridays) at 734-2105. Or email me at editor@piadvance.com.

I hope you like our new idea!

As always, thank you for your support of local journalism.

Richard W. Lamb–Publisher