Friday, September 18, 2020

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Public Notices 

Public Notice

Editor

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE

PUBLICATION OF NOTICE

FILE NO. 20-10070-NC

In the matter of Brody Lee Clark. 

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Whose address(es) are unkown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following: 

FFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

TAKE NOTICE:

PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

On September 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Circuit Courtroom, Rogers City, Michigan, before the Honorable Erik J. Stone, presiding Judge, a hearing will be held on the Petition to Change name:

Brody Lee Clark to Brody Lee Nash.

Date: September 4, 2020

Brody Clark

5800 South Porter Road

Onaway, MI 49765

(989) 306-6640