Public Notice
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE
PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
FILE NO. 20-10070-NC
In the matter of Brody Lee Clark.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Whose address(es) are unkown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE:
PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
On September 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Circuit Courtroom, Rogers City, Michigan, before the Honorable Erik J. Stone, presiding Judge, a hearing will be held on the Petition to Change name:
Brody Lee Clark to Brody Lee Nash.
Date: September 4, 2020
Brody Clark
5800 South Porter Road
Onaway, MI 49765
(989) 306-6640