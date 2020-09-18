Public Notice

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE PUBLICATION OF NOTICE FILE NO. 20-10070-NC In the matter of Brody Lee Clark. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Whose address(es) are unkown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:

TAKE NOTICE:

PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

On September 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Circuit Courtroom, Rogers City, Michigan, before the Honorable Erik J. Stone, presiding Judge, a hearing will be held on the Petition to Change name:

Brody Lee Clark to Brody Lee Nash.

Date: September 4, 2020

Brody Clark

5800 South Porter Road

Onaway, MI 49765

(989) 306-6640