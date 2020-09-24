Donna L. Lennox, 86, of Millersburg, died at Medilodge of Rogers City Sunday, September 6, 2020. The daughter of Glen and Eleanor (Glawe) Robbins, Donna was born at home in Millersburg December 28, 1933.

She married Delmar John Lennox December 18, 1951 in Cheboygan and they made their home in Millersburg.

A homemaker, wife, and mother, Donna also worked outside of the home as a cook at Canada Creek Ranch and in the bakery at the Country Star Market in Onaway. A longtime member of the Community of Christ Church in Onaway, Donna was devoted to her faith and loved her church and church family. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips with her family to Texas and Colorado as well as other places. She loved camping, especially up north in Paradise and had a special place in her heart for the cat she loved dearly, Sweet Pea.

Surviving Donna are her daughters,

Julie Salata (Jay) of Millersburg and Claudia West (Russ) of Holly; a son, Terry Lennox of Texas; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; as well as two sisters, Glenna Lennox (Bob) of Arizona and Deanna North (Don) of Fairfax, Virginia; a brother, Dean Robbins (Peggy); a sister-in-law, Barbara Robbins of Black Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Delmar G. Lennox (“Del”); and two brothers, Glen and Doug Robbins.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Marcia Pauly will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the home of Julie Salata, 10416 W. 638 Hwy., Millersburg. Donna would be pleased if she knew donations in her memory were made to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund where her granddaughter has worked for many years.