Ruby Mae Flewelling

Ruby Mae Flewelling, 87, of Bearinger Township passed away peacefully at home September 17, 2020. She was born January 30, 1933 in Rogers City to Lawrence and Marie (Curtis) Morrison. She is survived by her husband, James; three children, Linda (Rocky) DeRoque, Kevin Flewelling and Bruce (Kathy) Flewelling; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dale (Peggy) Morrison.

The Rev. David Weirauch officiated at her memorial service Tuesday, September 22. Services took place at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or McLaren Hospice. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.