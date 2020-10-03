Diane Marie Schaefer
Diane Marie Schaefer, 69, of Petoskey, formerly of Alanson and Onaway passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.
Surviving are a sister, Suellen (David) Konrad of Alanson; a brother, Ralph Pat (Sandra) Benaway of London, Ontario Canada; a daughter-in-law, Annette Schaefer of Wolverine; two grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Diane’s final resting place will be in Onaway at North Allis Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Diane to the Alanson Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, P.O. Box 59, Alanson, MI 49706.
