Diane Marie Schaefer

Diane Marie Schaefer, 69, of Petoskey, formerly of Alanson and Onaway passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey. Surviving are a sister, Suellen (David) Konrad of Alanson; a brother, Ralph Pat (Sandra) Benaway of London, Ontario Canada; a daughter-in-law, Annette Schaefer of Wolverine; two grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

>Diane’s family will receive friends at Alanson Church of the Nazarene, 7489 Mission Road, Alanson, MI 49706 Saturday, October 24, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Foster Schmitt will officiate.

Diane’s final resting place will be in Onaway at North Allis Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Diane to the Alanson Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, P.O. Box 59, Alanson, MI 49706.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.