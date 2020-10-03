Saturday, October 3, 2020

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

James Michael Rose

Editor

James Michael Rose, 47, of Conway, formerly of Alpena and Indian River passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.

Surviving are three sons, Brandon Rose (Lisa LuHellier) of Conway, Jace Rose of Indian River and Zach Cyr of Petoskey; a daughter, McKayla Rose (Matt Rogers) of Midland; his mother, Kay Rose of Conway; a brother, Rocky (Michelle) Rose of Durand; a sister, Kelly (Gordon) Kuhna of Alpena; his former wife, Kelly Rose of Indian River; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.