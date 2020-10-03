James Michael Rose, 47, of Conway, formerly of Alpena and Indian River passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.

Surviving are three sons, Brandon Rose (Lisa LuHellier) of Conway, Jace Rose of Indian River and Zach Cyr of Petoskey; a daughter, McKayla Rose (Matt Rogers) of Midland; his mother, Kay Rose of Conway; a brother, Rocky (Michelle) Rose of Durand; a sister, Kelly (Gordon) Kuhna of Alpena; his former wife, Kelly Rose of Indian River; and several nieces and nephews.

