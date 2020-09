Donald J. Wiltshire

Donald J. Wiltshire, 93, of Onaway passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. Surviving are a son, Lester (Emma) Kooman of Onaway; a stepson, Mark (Mary) Heller of South Bend, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Raye (Bob) McMurray of Winnsboro, Lousiana; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be today (Thursday, September 10) from 4 – 8 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Friday, September 11, at 1 p.m. at Onaway United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Onaway.

A full obituary will be published next week’s edition.