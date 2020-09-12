Lloyd E. Conley Jr.

Lloyd E. Conley Jr., 95, of Rogers City passed away November 2, 2019 with family at his side. He was born March 8, 1924 in Rogers City to Lloyd and Meta (Dumsch) Conley. On April 7, 1951 he married Helen Holzshu at St. Francis Church in Petoskey. Lloyd served as a bandsman in the United States Army Air Force (440th Army Air Force Band) at the Avon Park Bombing Range in Florida during World War II from 1943-1946. With degrees from Central Michigan University (CMU) and Michigan State University, Lloyd taught instrumental music at Harbor Springs and Greenville before completing his 29-year teaching career in Clare. He retired in 1979. Music was his life. He played trombone in several concert bands (high school, community, college and military), he also played professionally in many dance bands including his own band at CMU in the late 1940s. Lloyd was a freelance dance-band arranger in the 1940s and 1950s before starting his career as a published writer of educational music in 1958. His publications totaled over 600. Lloyd became a member of ASCAP in 1971 and received 14 awards from that organization. His talents also included piano tuning. Lloyd is survived by two sons, Thomas of Ocala, Florida and David (Linda) of Farwell; three grandchildren, Clayton (David), Christopher and Rachel (Patrick); a sister, Lois Furtaw; a brother, James (Karen) Conley; a daughter-in-law, Susan; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Conley. '> '>

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; a son, Patrick; two brothers, Donald and Delmar; sisters, Kathleen Carr and Ruth Lamb; and a sister-in-law, Evelyn Conley.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, September 17, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, September 18 from 9 a.m. until time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to hospice in memory of Lloyd Conley Jr.

