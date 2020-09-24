Margaret A. Konwinski, 74, of Warren, died September 18, 2020 at home.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth; dear mother of Kellie (Russ) McPhee, Kevin (Sonyia) Konwinski, Keith (Kelly) Konwinski, Kendra (Steven) Burgin and Kenneth (Natalie) Konwinski; loving grandmother of Kristal (Jam

ey) Cook, Justin (Whitnee) Konwinski, Emma (fiancé, Jack) Burgin, Alexandra Konwinski, Taylor Konwinski, Madeline Burgin, Luke Burgin, Gabriel Konwinski, Maisie Konwinski, Erin Konwinski, and Asa Konwinski, and great-grandmother of Raelynn Konwinski; and cherished sister of Kal Kamyszek, Gene (Marie) LaLonde, MaryEllen (Larry) Dawson, Jerry (Carolyn) LaLonde and Suzanne LaLonde. Also survived by loving in-laws; Bev, Gail, Dennis and Rae. She was preceded in death by siblings, Eddie LaLonde, Freddy LaLonde, Teasa Piper, Sally Goupell, Joe LaLonde and Donny LaLonde.

Visitation and funeral services have taken place, and were entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories of Margaret at www.Temrowski.com.