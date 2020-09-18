Marlin Wilber Thomas, 95, of Rogers City passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

He was born June 20,1925 in Rogers City to Clarence and Elna (Hopp) Thomas.

Marlin graduated from Rogers City High School in 1943. He served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1944. On December 10, 1949 he married Arlene Peltz. He retired as an insurance clerk from Calcite in 1987. Marlin was lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowling and attending Rogers City High School sporting events. His favorite pastime was watching or listening to Detroit professional sporting events.

Mr. Thomas is survived by three children, John (Carol) Thomas of Rogers City, Nancy (Jeff) Locke of Cheboygan and Kay (Jim) Manning of Maple Grove, Minnesota; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Joyce Foster, Elsie Simpson, Dorothy Ganske and Loretta Peltz; and a brother-in-law, John Grafe. Marlin is also survived by many nieces, nephews and the loving staff at Medilodge of Rogers City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Thomas; parents, Clarence and Elna Thomas; a sister, Luella “Tootie” (Harry) Adrian; four brothers-in-law, Harvey Peltz, Larry Fo

ster, Arthur Simpson and Pete Ganske; two sisters-in-law, Leora (Jack) Robb and Marilyn Grafe; a daughter-in-law, June Thomas; and a granddaughter, Amanda Thomas.

Private inurnment services took place at Memorial Park Cemetery where the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiated, and Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 offered a military tribute.

Memorials may be given to McLaren Hospice for the Rogers City-Alpena area, the Medilodge activities’ room in Rogers City or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

