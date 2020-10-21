Dustin Michael Wieschowski, 22, of Onaway, died Friday, October 16, 2020. The son of James “Jim” A. II and Gail Rose (Kaminski) Wieschowski, Dustin was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin September 15, 1998 and was raised in the Onaway area after his family moved to northern Michigan when he was in elementary school.

Dustin worked for Nash Forest Products for several years before taking employment this past summer as a deckhand with Ryba Marine Construction of Cheboygan.

And though he was a rookie on the job this summer, he could sling a rope like nobody, earning himself the nickname, “Young Guns.” Hardworking, Dustin loved both jobs and was well-liked by the people he worked with.

Dustin, or as his friends called him “Dutty,” was the quintessential “Up North Guy.” With his love of the outdoors passed on to him from his father, Dustin was raised spending time in the woods from the time he was a small child.

When Jim headed to the woods to hunt or fish, Dustin, quite literally was on his father’s heels. Hunting, fishing, and raising hounds were in his blood and though he was young, he knew the woods, trails, and two-tracks of northern Michigan as well as any veteran outdoorsman.

He embodied the spirit of the outdoors with his love for hunting deer, coon, bear, and his favorite, coyotes. He loved rising early in the morning for breakfast at Wood Winds before driving two-tracks and back roads looking for tracks.

He was a houndsman who enjoyed training his dogs and although he claimed the whole pack, Ryder and Daisy were his favorites. Dustin was a member of the Michigan Fox Hunter’s Association.

When he wasn’t hunting or running hounds, Dustin could still, quite often, be found in the woods. He loved two-tracking, muddin’, and shining for deer.

He loved campfires out in the wilderness where he would hang out with his buddies and looked forward to searching the hardwoods each spring for morel mushrooms. Dustin enjoyed fishing the area rivers in the spring and frozen lakes all winter. With his pop-up shanty, he fished all over the north, but enjoyed going for walleyes on Black Lake the most. He was a 1990s Chevy truck guy who lovingly referred to his Chevy shortbed as “Shit Box.” A pretty good mechanic, Dustin enjoyed wrenching on motors and drinking a few beers with his dad and friends out in the garage.

Dustin loved spending time with his family and adored his niece and two nephews, Evelynne, Easton and “Monster Mason.” He was a loving grandson, a brother to confide in, an awesome uncle, and a son to be proud of. He also was a loyal friend and a great guy to work with. Dustin will be sadly missed by his father, Jim Wieschowski (Jeannine Scully) of Onaway; a sister, Amber (Chance) Bunker of Onaway; a brother, Cody Kaminski of Lansing; a niece, Evelynne; and nephews, Mason and Easton. He also leaves his grandfather, James A. Wieschowski Sr. of Alpena; grandmothers, Dixie (Lewis) Winters of Cheboygan and Rhea Kaminski of Lachine; as

well as family he adopted, “Mama Mindy” and Jamey Wilson, and Elizabeth, Blake, David and Dylan of Afton; not to mention aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Dustin was preceded in death by his mother in 2008.

Visitation was Wednesday, October 21, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway followed by a graveside service at Waverly Township Cemetery today (Thursday, October 22) at noon.

The Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dustin to his family to set up a college fund for his nephews and niece.