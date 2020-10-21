Robert “Bob” T. Darga

Robert "Bob" T. Darga, 61, of Rogers City passed away October 17, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born January 25, 1959 in Rogers City to Louis and Charlotte "Carol" (Budnik) Darga. He is survived by his wife, Lori; three children, Megan (Mathew) Bauer of Rogers City, Ryan (Kelsie Kasuba) Darga of Presque Isle and Alex Darga of Kansas City, Missouri; three granddaughters; his mother, Carol Darga; siblings, Michael (Judy) Darga of Rogers City, Joe (Heather Sterly) Darga of Rogers City and Carleen (Karl) Merchant of Sumner; a sister-in-law, Paula Darga of Rogers City; his mother-in-law, Edith Gapczynski of Rogers City; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, October 21, from 3-8 p.m. where the rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish prayer service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of his Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Bob Darga.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.