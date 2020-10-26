Local News Homecoming games set for Rogers City and Onaway October 22, 2020 Editor SPIRIT WEEK continues this week at Onaway High School with a build up toward the homecoming game Friday night against Posen. The homecoming parade is Friday at 3:30 p.m. with the king and queen to be crowned at halftime. There will be a bonfire, music and activities behind the school immediately following the game. The dance has been nixed to keep everyone safe. Members of the homecoming court include, front from left, seniors, Brendan Fenstermaker, Joey Galvez, Dylan Crowe, Ian Veal, second row seniors, Emily Handrich, Carlee Doan, Breya Domke, Jazymn Friant, third row, juniors, Macie Decker, Lainey Shimel, Hunter Riley, fourth row, sophomores Tristin Moore, Emma Kaszubowski, Chloe Wolgast, Henry Hale, fifth row freshmen, Dylan Szymoniak, Jadin Mix, Sydney Peel and Peggy Artrip. Missing was junior Koby Russell. (Photo by Peter Jakey) HOMECOMING IS Friday for the students of Rogers City High School, capping a week of special days. Monday was USA Day, where the students were encouraged to wear patriotic gear. Tuesday, the day of the photo above, was Mullet Day, with students dressed with business attire on the top and pajamas on the bottom. Wednesday was Grandparents’ Day, Thursday is Tie-Dye Day and Friday is Orange-and-Black Day. A homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m. Friday going south on Third Street to Gilpin Memorial Field and the homecoming court will be presented at halftime. Rogers City hosts Manton for a football game Friday at 7 p.m. The court consists of (front from left) freshman Izabelle Loughran, sophomore Taylor Krentz, junior Ila Bisson, and seniors Landrie Smolinski, Karissa Rabeau and Chloe Hentkowski. Back row are freshmen Toby Kuznicki, sophomore Jamison Fleming, junior Brady Myers, and seniors Matthew Newhouse, Isaac Hein and Drew Flewelling. (Photo by Richard Lamb)