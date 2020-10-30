RC scheduled to play in Iron Mountain Saturday in football playoffs

AS OF PRESS time Wednesday (Oct. 28) at noon, the Hurons were scheduled to play at Iron Mountain Saturday (Oct. 31) at 1 p.m. in the first round of the Michigan High School Athletics Association playoffs. Iron Mountain went 12-1 last season before losing in the Division 7 state semifinals. Their two key running backs from last season’s powerhouse return as well as several offensive linemen.

This season has been a strange one for the Mountaineers, as they have played only one game. They defeated Bark River Harris 41-6 Sept. 25, but have not played since. The Mountaineers won by forfeit in the first game of the season when Ishpeming Westwood could not field a team due to injuries. Games were won by forfeit to Calumet, Hancock and L’Anse.

Last Friday’s game was a forfeit loss to Manistique when the Dickenson County Health Department (DCHD) would not allow the game in Iron Mountain to be played due to health concerns with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The county was declared a COVID-19 emergency zone Monday.

It is possible the game could be canceled by the DCHD, but that decision was not going to be made until Wednesday afternoon. It is also possible that the Rogers City administration could choose to not send the team into a COVID-19 hot spot, regardless of what decision is made by the local health department.

