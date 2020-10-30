Lady Cards win county championship

The Onaway Cards won 5-of-6 sets to win the county volleyball championship Wednesday in Posen. The Cards defeated Posen 2-1 (25-20, 25-20, 13-15) and Rogers City 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 15-6) to claim the title.

Posen defeated Rogers City 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 19-17) to take second place in the tournament. All the teams will be in district tournament action Monday.

Posen takes on Onaway Monday at 6 p.m. in the Hillman district with the winner playing Atlanta Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in Hillman. The winner of the Nov. 4 match plays the winner of the Hillman vs. Wolverine match Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. The district winner advances to the Pellston regional Nov. 10.

Next up for Rogers City is a Division 3 district tournament game Monday at 6:15 p.m. in St. Ignace. The winner of the St. Ignace vs. Rogers City was to play Harbor Springs, but Harbor Springs canceled the rest of the season. Charlevoix and East Jordan play each other with the winner of that match to host the district finals. The district winner plays in the Manistique regional Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.