Kathleen “Kathy” Marie McConnell, 69, of Onaway, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family November 7, 2020. Born August 20, 1951 in Cheboygan, Kathy was the daughter of LZ and Marian Brewbaker. She was a 1969 graduate of Onaway High School and graduated Michigan State University (MSU) in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in business. After their graduation from MSU, Kathy married the love of her life, Jerry McConnell.

Kathy was well-known by many for rebuilding and successfully running Brewbaker’s Furniture for 35 years with her husband Jerry and sons; coining the phrase “Nobody sells for less guaranteed!” Advertising was her niche along with television, newspaper and public relations. While known for her savvy business skills Kathy was known by many more for her kind spirit and ability to learn everything about a person in 5 minutes or less. Kathy put Christ first and enjoyed regularly attending Bible studies, small groups, and the infamous ‘cluck club.’

Kathy made health a priority and loved to be active. She enjoyed biking, dancing, walking, running and pickleball. Her activities included running a 15K, white-water rafting, biking the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains of Spain, and repelling a 145-foot cliff. Kathy also loved to travel. Her travels included places such as Israel, Rome, Greece, the Dominican Republic, Italy, Portugal and France.

Kathy will be most remembered for her love for the Lord, her husband, children and grandchildren. She always built people up and was everyone’s cheerleader. She was loud, vibrant, and had a vivacious smile. She was alw

ays over-the-top with her love, gifts and generosity.

Surviving Kathy is her husband, Gerald “Jerry” McConnell; sons, Michael (Lindsey) McConnell and Jason (Debbie) McConnell; grandchildren, Mitchell, Logan, Jade, Amelia and Makenzie; mother, Marian Brewbaker; sister, Robyn (Mark) Badgero; brother, Jack (Jeannie) Brewbaker; sister-in-law, Robin Brewbaker; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, LZ Brewbaker; brother, Rodney Brewbaker; and niece, Valerie Badgero Booth.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway today, Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13, from 4-8 p.m. Kathy’s funeral will be held at Forest Township Community Hall in Tower Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m. Following her funeral will be a graveside service held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Kathy to God Squad, c/o Robyn Badgero, 7490 S. County Line Road, Onaway, Michigan 49765. Kathy was the first one to donate to God Squad seeing the need to invest in, and foster children’s relationship with the Lord.