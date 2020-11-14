William Andrew Scott, 96, of Grant Township passed away November 8, 2020 at Pineview Cottage in Harbor Springs. He was born January 20, 1924 in Flint to Leslie and Edna (Lamb) Scott. Mr. Scott is survived by his four children, Andrea (John) Bundschuh of Grand Blanc, Deborah Guzman of North Port, Florida, Gregory (Lisa) Scott of Linden and Leslie (Tony) Risher of North Port; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will take place at a later date.

