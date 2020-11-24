Ronald “Ron” J. Sbonek, 89, of Millersburg, died at home unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020. The son of Joseph and Genevieve (Przybysz) Sbonek, Ron was born in Detroit August 29, 1931. After graduating from high school, Ron served in the U.S. Navy for one enlistment and then six years in the U.S. Naval Reserves. He lived on a canal in St. Clair Shores for many years, worked in skilled trades as a sheet metal worker, and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No. 80.

On November 8, 1980 Ron married Shirley Sharkey in St. Clair Shores. Shortly after, they moved to Millersburg and made their home on the banks of the Ocqueoc River. Moving to northern Michigan suited Ron well, as he was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, deer hunting, boating, snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle. Ron didn’t have any children of his own but shared his passion for the outdoors with his nephews as they were growing up. Uncle Ron loved taking his nephews fishing, sometimes from his boat and other times while floating down a river in a canoe. He’d set up Coke cans for his nephews to shoot at with the .22 and enjoyed every minute of the time he spent with them. An avid deer hunter, Ron never missed a deer season. At age 88, Ron’s comment when he had a bit of difficulty dragging the buck he shot out of the woods was, “It’s not as easy as it was when I was 80.” He continued to ride his snowmobile until he was well into his 80s and earlier this month, on a warm fall day, was out for a ride on his trike motorcycle. Young at heart, Ron was a remarkable man.

Always busy and off to somewhere, Ron and Shirley were quite a pair. They enjoyed going to Alpena shopping, meeting old friends for dinner in Cheboygan, and loved to dance. Involved in their community, they were charter members of the Millersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles 4482 and before it closed were active members of the Millersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8751. Devoted to their Christian faith, they were longtime members of the Millersburg Methodist Church. Ron enjoyed playing euchre as well as playing pool on the Stoney Creek Men’s Pool League and more recently on the TNT Bar Pool League. Easygoing, kindhearted and blessed with a great sense of humor, Ron’s zest for life will be fondly remembered.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce (Carl) Consiglio of St. Clair Shores; nephews, Chris (Victoria) Consiglio of Bloomfield Hills, David Consiglio of St. Clair Shores, Mark Consiglio of McKinney, Texas, and Joe (Janine) Consiglio of Sunbury, Victoria, Australia; as well as his faithful companion, his dog, Trigger. Ron also leaves many good friends including Sue Gundy, Larry Riley, Rob Schuler, Sue and Ed Sniezek, Marilee Walters, and Mary Ann and Tim Craddock. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Shirley in 2016; and his parents.

A graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg. A Celebration of Life and military honors will be held in the spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Ron to the Millersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles 4482.