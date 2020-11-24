Dr. Loren “Keith” Beard Jr.

Dr. Loren "Keith" Beard Jr., 66, of Rochester Hills, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at The Pines of Burton. Born in Royal Oak February 2, 1954, Keith was the son of the late Loren Keith and Thelma (Green) Beard. Blessed with 36 years of marriage at the time of her death in 2010, Keith married Denise Ann Harris in Utica in 1974. Highly intelligent, Keith held degrees from Oakland University and later earned his doctorate in chemistry from Penn State. He retired from Chrysler Headquarters in Auburn Hills where he worked as a fuel specialist for many years. A native of greater Detroit, Keith was a loyal Detroit Lions' fan always cheering on his hard-luck team and hoping for a winning season. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved visiting northern Michigan to hike in the peaceful woods and enjoy trout fishing on the streams and rivers. He loved visiting his mother's hometown, Onaway, and spending time with family. A devoted husband, Keith loved Denise with all his heart. As her health declined from multiple sclerosis, Keith lovingly cared for her and rarely left her side. Kindhearted and generous, Keith's love for Denise and his family will be fondly remembered.

Surviving Keith are his brothers, Larry (Pearl) Beard of Metamora and Gerald (Terri) Beard of Greer, South Carolina; his sister, Susan (John) Pavelec of Holly; as well as his nieces, nephews and cousins. Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Denise and his parents.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway in the spring or summer of 2021. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory Dr. Loren Keith Beard Jr. to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.