Sharon Lee Lewandowski, 78, of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Posen, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Villas in Green Valley. Sharon loved angels and each year at Christmas, she would add one new angel to her angel tree. How fitting that she became an angel on 11-11, which is recognized around the world as the strongest angel number.

Sharon was born March 20, 1942 in Detroit. She was the oldest of four daughters born to Theodore “Ted” and Vivian (Sytek) Krawczak. She spent her early years in Posen with her sisters, Bonnie, Lana and Marsha.

She graduated from Posen High School in 1960 as valedictorian. She was also a member of the St. Casimir Catholic Church, where she enjoyed volunteering. Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Dennis M. Lewandowski of Posen in 1962 and moved to Detroit where they had two children, Todd and Pamela.

They later resided in Rochester Hills where Sharon worked in the medical practice of Dr. Pamela Johnson. In retirement, Sharon, Dennis, and their cockapoo Rosie traveled between residences in Presque Isle and Green Valley, Arizona. Rosie brought an unparalleled level of joy to Sharon.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dennis Lewandowski of Green Valley; a son, Todd (Chris) Lewandowski of Hilliard, Ohio; a daughter, Pamela (Edward) Deneweth of White Lake; three grandchildren, Rachael, Sophie and Grant of Hilliard; two sisters, Lana (Tom) Gilbertson of Gilbert, Arizona and Marsha Gay of Alpena; five nieces, Lorraine (Dave) Chappa of Lachine, Sari (Todd) Fortin of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Penni (Denny) Sikkila of Gilbert, Greta (Jeremy) Ryan of Ossineke and Amy Klein of Vicksburg; and four nephews, Scott Klein of Galesburg, Eric (Christy) Klein of Kalamazoo, Joshua (Lindsay) Nowak of Presque Isle and Nicholas (Natalie) Nowak of East Jordan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and

Vivian Krawczyk; her sister, Bonnie Klein; and her niece, Nicole Nowak.

Sharon was a loving wife, devoted mother, doting grandmother and master cookie baker. When her grandchildren visited, her kitchen was full of strewn flour and warm memories. She loved family gatherings, Neil Diamond concerts, a good round of golf, and sipping a great glass of wine with family on her deck overlooking Grand Lake. After a fierce battle with Alzheimer’s disease, Sharon’s family finds peace in knowing that all the wonderful traits by which she was known have now returned.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.