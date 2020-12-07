Presque Isle County Advance

Dennis “Denny” Charles Morris 76, of Copemish, passed away November 8, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He married his wife Jean Caroll Penfold April 6, 1974, in Onaway.

Denny led a career as a machine and tool builder that led him to repairing industrial machinery in many different production plants throughout the United States as well as Canada and Mexico. In 1997 he changed careers and became the Batch Plant Supervisor of Leelanau Redi Mix of Maple City before he retired in 2007.

He also, loved working on cars and tractors, and building “doodle bug” tractors for his grandchildren. He also enjoyed puttering around in his pole barn, while saying he was in there “cleaning and straightening up.”

In his down time, he enjoyed watching automotive repair shows on television and he would never turn down the chance for a nice nap. As a lifelong person that loved to “tinker” Denny was always working on something. One of his most prized accomplishments was the working carousel that he designed and engineered and built in the front yard for his wife Jean.

Denny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jean (penfold) Morris, who resides in Copemish; three sons, Charles Smaltz of Washington, Ryan Morris of Copemish and Justin Morris of Copemish; two daughters, Tina and husband Bryan Maichle of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Sandra Smaltz of Milwaukee. He is also survived by grandchildren, Felicia and her husband Jacob, Allana, Colton, Tucker, Clara and Emma; gre

at-granddaughters, Victoria and Olivia; also many numerous nieces and nephews. Also, survived by Shar Barrette and Sharyn Ostroske both of Cheboygan; by many loving members of Jean’s family; and Jedith Smaltz mother of Charles, Tina and Sandra.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Morris; stepfather, George Friday; sister Deb Johnson; brother, Joe Friday Sr.; niece, Crystal; and infant grandson, Hunter.

Per his wish, Denny wished to be cremated. Cremation has been entrusted to Cremation Services North of Traverse City.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.