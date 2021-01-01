Presque Isle County Advance

Roland F. Tulgetske Jr., 69, of Mikado, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home.

Born March 31, 1951 to Roland F. and Viola (Johnson) Tulgetske Sr. in Rogers City, he was raised there. Roland served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972 during the Vietnam War. He received the Vietnam Service medal with two Bronze Stars. Roland was a train enthusiast and had quite the collection of trains. He enjoyed fishing, loved sitting around and talking with friends and family and just going for a drive.

He is survived by his daughter, Me

lisa (James) June; his son, Eric (Melissa) Tulgetske; six grandchildren, Garry Tulgetske, Alliyah Gosney, Seth Tulgetske, and Christopher, Jacob and Daniel June; his sister, Linda (Alan) Sexton; two brothers, Gerald (Georgina) and Robert Tulgetske; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Tulgetske and Barbara (Darwin) Brege; and a brother, Ken Tulgetske.

Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. A Celebration of Roland’s Life and burial at the National Cemetery in Kentucky will be held at later dates.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to the Alcona County Commission on Aging in Lincoln.