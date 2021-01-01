Corey Ernest Leask

Corey Ernest Leask, 70, of Rogers City passed away December 24, 2020 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born April 26, 1950 in Cheboygan to Orville and Lorraine (Gouine) Leask. Corey is survived by his siblings, Cle (Pat) Leask, Kim (Mike) Duch, Randa (Tony) Grubinski and Shanda (Joel) Legato; a sister-in-law, Gloria Leask; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

