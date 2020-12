Allen A. Maupin, 68, of Wolverine passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Maupin; children, Keith Maupin, Hector Maupin, Joe Maupin, Alisha Maupin Coan, Jacqueline Maupin, Eugene Sutfin Jr., Anthony Sutfin, Greg Sutfin, Tiffany Sutfin Goddard, Kasondra Sutfin, Clayton A. Blanchard and Miguel Maupin; and brothers, James Maupin and Jack Bradford.Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.