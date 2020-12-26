Geraldine Dorothy Barr

Geraldine Dorothy Barr, 96, of Rogers City passed away December 20, 2020 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born July 19, 1924 in Dexter. Geraldine is survived by three daughters, Lynnette of Rogers City, Sandra (Edward) Kennaday of Holly and Donna (Tom) Haller of Goodrich; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a nephew.

Private services will take place.Interment will take place next to her husband Kenneth at All Saints Cemetery in Waterford.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. John Lutheran Church in memory of Geraldine Barr.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.