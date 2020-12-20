COVID Christmas caroling planned at PI Lighthouse

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

A group of volunteers have found a way to go caroling safely in the midst of a pandemic.

While there are nearly no Christmas events going on this season, members of the Presque Isle Township Museum Society (PITMS) will be trying to bring some holiday cheer from the porch of the 1905 keeper’s quarters at New Presque Isle Lighthouse Park Friday from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

“We do want to make sure that people know there are a group of seniors who are willing to bring some holiday cheer,” said PITMS board president Vicki Wright. “We will be doing it within the guidelines set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”

That being said, people attending are encouraged to wear masks, Wright continued.

“And to keep social distanced, 6 feet apart from other people who don’t live within the same household,” she said. “We also are asking people to be cognizant that we cannot have really large crowds.”

If the crowds do grow, Wright encourages those attending to listen to a few songs and make room for others eager to hear holiday favorites in a special place.

With the New Presque Isle Lighthouse decorated with Christmas lights for the first time, as well as the 1905 keeper’s house, people are encouraged to walk or drive around.

“It is very festive looking,” Wright said. “Even if people want to just drive through the park and enjoy the lights, they can do that and we hope they will.”

Both lighthouses were closed in 2020 due to the health crisis.

“We are all counting on this vaccine…and looking forward to next year.”

Presque Isle Township owns and maintains the historic lights, as well as the park.