Arthur “Art” Edward “Getzie” Getzinger Jr., 88, of Rogers City passed away December 11, 2020 at Sally’s Care Home in Alpena.

He was born August 6, 1932 in Rogers City to Arthur and Renata (Meyer) Getzinger Sr.

Art married Beth McLennan February 3, 1962 in Rogers City. He attended Alpena Community College where he earned an associate degree. Art served in the United States Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He worked for 35 years for Michigan Limestone and was also the owner/operator of Getzie’s Satellite and TV.

Art coached Little League for eight years and started the Rogers City Bears Peewee Football Program. He and one of his sons, Jac moved and helped renovate the old gazebo in Westminster Park.

Arthur served on the parks and recreation committee for Rogers City, Ducks Unlimited, the Optimists, the Masons and Westminster Presbyterian Session and Board of Deacons.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beth; children, Diane (Mike) Wilson of Walled Lake, David (Lee) Getzinger of Covington, Louisiana, Jon (Bonnie) Getzinger of Mound, Minnesota, Jac (Monique) Getzinger of Rochester, Jyl (Lou) Getzinger-Messina of Shelby Township, Dr. Jim (Pete) Getzinger of Detroit, Dr. Jef (Dr. Kim) Getzinger of Shelby Township and Jere Getzinger of West Branch; grandchildren, Justin, Lindsey, Jennifer, Ryan, Jade, Jacob, Jory, Janae, Abby, Ally, Anna, Jay, Elizabeth, Olivia, Jere Jr. and Jac Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Khloe, Luna, Willow, Jenson and Jace; a sis

ter, Janet Hanson of Waldport, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Lee Bingle and Lyn Petz; brothers-in-law, Donald and Scott McLennan; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Terry Larson.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Sr. and Renata; dearly loved son and grandson, Jay Arthur and Andrew Ronald.

A Celebration of Art’s Life will take place in August 2021.

Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Michigan or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.