Robert “Bob” J. Quinn, 77, died December 20, 2020 after a 31-yearlong courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Bob was born to James and Lee Quinn in Rogers City March 22, 1943.

Bob married Patty Quinn in 1975. They resided in Alpena until 1997, then relocated to Maryville, Tennessee. Together they raised three children, Amy Fletcher (Mark Fletcher) of Indianapolis, Sarah Archer of Indianapolis and Jim Quinn (Liz Quinn) of Roswell, Georgia. Bob is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ally, Andrew and Abby Archer, Ben, Emily and Sarah Fletcher, and Lily Quinn; his brother, Norman (Julie) Quinn of Ft. Meyers, Florida; his sister, Linda (Allan) Tuomaala of Royal Oak; three nieces; and a nephew.

Bob graduated from Rogers City High School in 1961 and then received both his bachelor and master degrees from Central Michigan University.

Bob worked for the Alpena Public School System teaching art at the junior high level until he retired in 1991.

His love for photography led him to establish a portrait studio, Quinn’s Gallery of Photography from 1977-1995. After moving to Maryville, Bob became a member of the Art Market Gallery in Knoxville from 1997-2007, where he was able to continue his love of nature photography. Hunting and biking were Bob’s two favorite hobbies. Bob was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder, member of the Men’s Work Square and Men’s Study Square.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891 Washington, D.C. 20090-1891; or New Providence Presbyterian Church, Welcome Table Ministry, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801.

