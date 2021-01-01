Theodore John Bruski, 55, of Clio died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Honoring Theodore’s wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Theodore was born May 7, 1965 in Rogers City to the late Theodore and Renetta (Onishuk) Bruski. He grew up in the Posen/Gr

and Lake area and graduated from Posen High School with the class of 1983. On August 14, 2010 he married Michelle Stefanski at their home in Clio.

Theodore was a longtime employee of Ace Levy Asphalt Company working as a heavy equipment operator, where he made lifelong friendships. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, whether it was a trip to Cancun or a spontaneous road trip wherever. He loved to cruise and show off his ’67 GMC pickup. He cherished his time with friends and family and enjoyed any amount of time he got to spend with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Michelle Bruski; children, James (Danielle) Stefanski, Jessica (Jeffrey) Rathburn, Sarah (Justin) Cotter and Jared Bruski; grandchildren, Sebastian, Oliver and Ava; siblings, Diane (Allen) Schwartz, Lynn (Terry) Ayres, Jeff (Kate) Bruski and Kim (Mark) Szymanski; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Karen Anne Bruski.