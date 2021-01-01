Tillie (Kimball) Merchant

Tillie (Kimball) Merchant, 85, from Millersburg died December 17 at her daughter's home in Whitmore Lake after a short hospitalization. Tillie was born May 31 1935 in Millersburg to Dwretta and Clarence Kimball where her lifetime membership and ordination in the Community of Christ Church began at the Millersburg congregation. Tillie attended school in Millersburg where she met and eloped with her husband Douglas "Doug" F. Merchant to Muskegon where they were married November 27 1952, their 63-year marriage produced four children, Douglas E. Merchant, Tammera M. Bollman, Kristi L. Merchant and Frederick L. Merchant. Tillie has seven diverse, talented and intelligent grandchildren, Kady LaHaie, Douglas Merchant, Heather Merchant-Hart, Joe Merchant, Michael Bollman, Frederick Bollman and Charlotte Roi. Tillie also has three great-grandchildren, Aiden La Haie, Olivia Bollman and Michael Bollman. Tillie will also be remembered by her children by marriage Cathy, Anita and Michael. Tillie's sisters, Arlene McDonald and Florence Hughes will be thinking of her brothers Milton Kimball and George Kimball as they will be there to greet her in heaven.

Tillie was a laundress in Manhattan Kansas until Doug went to Korea, then in Rogers City doing laundry from the boats until Doug returned from Korea they were in business together the rest of their lives. Tillie wrote for her families entertainment, was a keeper of family history and did work from her couch as a volunteer.

Tillie will be memorialized by those who want to participate in an online service. Tillie was a wonderful neighbor and friend the queen of correspondence, her address book an archive of their histories. Tillie will be set to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg with graveside service on her birthday in 2021. Memorial contributions to Outreach-International.org are welcome and appreciated. Borek Jennings Funeral Home is preparing her for interment, your condolences can be called or texted to 1-808-339-5206 and it will be shared with Tillie’s loved ones. May peace be with all who read this in this season of sharing. Grandma Kimball, Grandpa Stabiniski and Grandpa Merchant all brought us together in this season.