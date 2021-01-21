Allen Arthur Felax, 76, of Moltke Township passed at home with his loving family at his side January 18, 2021.

He was born August 15, 1944 in Alpena to Harry and Rosalie (Tulgestke) Felax.

Allen graduated from Rogers City High School in 1962. He enjoyed his career as a gravel train driver for 30 years and two days, just to make sure. Retiring May 10, 1997 he moved back home to Moltke. Following retirement, he raised cows and spent time enjoying the farm and friends who’d stop by.

He is survived by three children, Allen (Val) Felax of Lake Orion, Shelley (Eddie) English of Gaylord and Kristin Felax-Slabiak of Hazel Park; grandchildren, Misti Felax, Steven (Alyssa) Felax, Matt Felax, Emilie Felax, Jamie (Kali) Blache, Jenna Crawford, Rachel (Cody) Joyce, Brittani (Steven) Krankota, Lance Slabiak, Kayleigh Slabiak, Megan Slabiak and Kennedi Slabiak; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ervin (Kathy)

Felax of Rogers City; and a brother-in-law, Roger Fleming.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, Harry Felax; mother, Rosalie Kortman; sister, Dorothy Fleming; son, Michael Felax; grandson, AJ Felax and his fiancee’ Carol Moe.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, January 21) from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Weirauch officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

