Garrett William Sias Sr., 77, of Cheboygan, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born June 3, 1943 in Cheboygan, the son of William and Luella (Reynolds) Sias.

Garrett spent most of his working years as a painter on the Mackinac Bridge, spending almost 25 years in the UAW.

He loved to hunt, fish, camp, and especially ride his motorcycle. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed working on cars and woodworking, handcrafting nativity scenes and tribal drumsticks.

Garrett is survived by his wife, Mary Sias; four children, Rick, Garrett Jr. (Dana) and David Sias, and Lynn (Troy) Hall; grandchildren, Courtney and Sara Madsen, Floyd Sias, Karah Howard, Tyler (Bre), Austin (Eric

a) and Tirsah-Joy (Dan) Sias, and Adriana, Kordelle and Zacuray Hall. Garrett is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and one more on the way; siblings Sandy (Dale) Houle, Phyllis Brown, Keith (Louise) Sias and Robert (Michelle) Sias; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Garrett was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Lisa; a sister, Pat Appleford; and brothers-in-law, Leo Appleford and Mitch Brown.

A service was held at the Cheboygan Community Wesleyan Church Saturday, January 16 with family greeting friends one hour prior. The Rev. Matt Reisinger officiated.

Arrangements are in care of the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home.