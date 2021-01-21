Duane Roger Rickle, 85, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family January 19, 2021.

He was born July 31, 1935 in Rogers City to Louis and Anna (Bonnin) Rickle.

Duane graduated from Rogers City High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army from October of 1958 until October of 1960. On January 18, 1958 he married Dolores Kasuba at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Duane retired from Great Lakes Shipping as a chief engineer in 1995 after 42 years of service.

He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and was on the Rogers City Area Senior & Communtiy Center building committee.

Duane enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting bowling and spending time at camp, but most of all – spending time with his grandchildren camping, trips to the beach and adventures to the 40-Mile Point Lighthouse.

He was proud to volunteer to assist Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 with military honors for local veterans, Knights of Columbus fish fry dinners, the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum, 40-Mile Point Lighthouse, as well as other community activities.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; four children, Kathy (Ted) Momrik of Traverse City, Tom (Lisa) Rickle of Kalkaska, Tim (Cindy) Rickle of Rogers City and Jon (Erin) Rickle of Highland; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Kaitlyn and Rebecca Momrik, Tyler and Mason (Julie) Rickle, Cameron Rickle, and Jared, Brendan and Nate Rickle; he is also survived by a brother, Orville Rickle of California.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna; a daughter, Mary Lynn; four brothers, Joey, Victor, Howard and Calvin; and four sisters, Elizabeth Mangiapaine, Evelyn Berger, Eva Mae Glombowski and Lau

ra Nakoneczny.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, July 29, from 4-8 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus will lead the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Memorial visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. until time of his Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Inurnment will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery with the Rogers City VFW according full military honors.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School or the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum.

