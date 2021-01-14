Doris L. Dowdell

Doris L. Dowdell, 81, of Rogers City passed away January 10, 2021 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born April 29, 1939 in Midland, Ontario, Canada to Thomas and Emily (Rorabeck) Gray.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when her funeral arrangements are finalized.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.