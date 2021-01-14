Maria Lefebvre

Maria Lefebvre, 62, of Hawks passed away January 12, 2021 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born February 22, 1958 in Detroit to Robert and Mary Alice (Beach) Lefebvre. = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Maria is survived by her siblings, Ann Lefebvre of Rogers City, Charles (Donna) Lefebvre of Fowlerville, Chris Lefebvre of Hawks, Stephen (Rose) Lefebvre of Alpena, James Lefebvre of Hollywood, Florida, Joseph (Karen) Lefebvre of Lansing and Mary Dupie of Rogers City; and many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.