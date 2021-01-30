Iceboat racers flock to flats of Black Lake

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

People living around Black Lake are getting a taste of iceboat racing with the 2021 U.S. Nationals taking place on the harden surface of Michigan’s seventh largest inland lake.

There was a skippers’ meeting Tuesday morning followed by the first day of racing, mostly out in the middle where there are less ice shanties and pressure cracks.

With breezes picking up on Tuesday, participants, who came from all over Michigan as well as surrounding states made their way to Black Lake. Out-of-state plates from New York and New England could be found filling up parking spaces at state launch facilities that typically would be empty this time of the year. There were 65 to 70 taking part.

“Every year we have two main regattas, one is the world and that alternates between Europe and America. It could be in Russia, Germany or Poland,” said Stan Jones, 82, of Montague. “Next year it will be in North America.”

Because of the novel coronavirus, all events overseas were canceled. Since Canada cannot come across the border, “This is the DN (Detroit News) North American ice boat championship.” Jones was pushing his iceboat into the launch area at the Black Lake State Forest Campground.

‘The race can be anywhere,” said Jones. “We don’t know until about three days before the regatta, where it is going to be. We were just looking for a place to have it. We had people scouting all over – whoever had ice.

“It has the best ice in North America and that’s why we are here.”

Boats are lined up side-by-side, and when the race starts, half the group heads to the left and the other to the right to reduce crashes. Each boat then must go around to an upwind mark then scream downwind, reaching speeds of 80 mph, to a mark. They then do multiple laps before getting to the finish line.

“Two years ago, they were over at Lake Charlevoix, but there is not enough ice over there,” said Bob Schell, owner of Schell’s Resort on the eastern shore. Some of the racers were staying at his place. Schell believes that since Black Lake is shallow, it froze up quicker. “Lake Charlevoix is a lot deeper. Their ice was still open in the middle and they could not race on that.”

Racers are staying in many locales in the region, from Onaway up into Cheboygan.