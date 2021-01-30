‘Renewed Blessings’ provides blessings to churches and schools

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

“Renewed Blessings,” the nonprofit resale shop that opened in the spring of 2020, has doled out gifts to 15 area churches and three parochial schools in Rogers City, in only six months.

The shop opened when the streets of Rogers City were devoid of traffic with people sheltering in place in the early months of the pandemic. Yet, there was still plenty of success to report.

When the Friends Together cancer support group dance/party was canceled because of the novel coronavirus, the items that had been collected ended up being part of a silent auction hosted at Renewed Blessings. That inspired the board to conduct another silent auction to purchase a new sign for the front of the building and an enclosed trailer to pick up larger items that some people cannot get to town.

“We did not want to take money out of our grant fund,” said co-founder Dianne Darga, “And we did not know what the winter was going to bring and did not want to take too much away from operational money, but we were able to send a Christmas gift to all the area churches, along with information about the grant fund.”

“God blessed us so much, we did so well in six months, we were able to gift our churches and schools,” said co-founder Leeny Ries.

Darga said the organization wants churches to know, “We are thinking of them and praying for them. In the future we will have the grant money available if they need more funding for something, say, if the furnace goes out, and there is not enough in the coffers.”