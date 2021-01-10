Sunday, January 10, 2021

Katherine E. Kenneda

Katherine E. Kenneda, 77, of Afton  passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey. 

Surviving are four sons, Robert Kenneda of Afton, Jimmy Kenneda of Spring Lake, Emerson Kenneda of Sparta and Marty Meyers of Afton; a daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Smith of Smiths Station, Alabama; a sister, Arbutus Stevens of East Jordan; a brother, Roy (Bonnie) Cool of Boyne City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.   